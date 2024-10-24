Advertisement
Five-star DE Javion Hilson sets Syracuse visit date
Elite 2025 prospect Javion Hilson is visiting Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/21/24
Four prospects sound off on their Syracuse offers.
• Saugat Sen
2028 ATH Tysir Young says Syracuse offer was 'a nice surprise'
2028 ATH Tysir Young holds an offer from Syracuse, his third.
• Charles Kang
2025 WR Brody Deiter 'loves' Syracuse offer
2025 WR Brody Deiter received a PWO offer from Syracuse last week.
• Charles Kang
2027 lineman Angel Mil says Syracuse 'feels like family'
2027 ATH Angel Mil discusses his Syracuse recruitment.
• Charles Kang
2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta 'loves' Syracuse offer
Syracuse
