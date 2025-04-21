Published Apr 21, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: April 21, 2025
Charles Kang
Recruiting Analyst
With Syracuse football spring practice officially over, we caught up with four recent visitors to get their thoughts on their trips.

"Spring practice was dope. And orange is my favorite color so them uniforms was hard."

“It went really well. I definitely could feel the energy and the atmosphere.”

"I’m grateful to have received the offer. It's a historically talented school."

"It’s hard to not be impressed with what Syracuse is doing."

