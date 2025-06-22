2027 ATH Stanley Montgomery commits to Syracuse: ‘It will be special'

2027 ATH Stanley Montgomery committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on social media.

The Philadelphia (PA) Archbishop Ryan athlete plays both offensive and defensive line, but comes to Syracuse as a defensive lineman.

"Being up there so many times and getting to know the coaching staff so well made it an easy decision,” Montgomery said to The Juice Online.

Montgomery’s first offer came from Syracuse after he attended camp in 2024.

He has since picked up offers from schools like Connecticut, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Wisconsin and NC State.

"I was happy with it because it was my first college offer," Montgomery said to The Juice Online after he received the offer. "From what I saw at the camp, the coaching there is good and would be somewhere I would want to go. I really learned a lot."

He describes himself as someone who brings a cerebral approach to football.

Said Montgomery: "When I’m playing DL I like to be physical and use my strength but also use technique.”

He had the following message for Syracuse fans.

“Be ready for when it’s my time there,” Montgomery said. "I promise it’ll be something special."