6 takeaways from Syracuse's 86-82 win over Le Moyne

Jyare Davis and Petar Majstorovic provided an instant injection on offense off the Syracuse bench.

 • Jim Stechschulte
Syracuse shows growing pains, but escapes against Le Moyne

Syracuse edged cross-town foe Le Moyne, 86-82.

 • Jim Stechschulte
Our comprehensive 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball preview

All things considered, Adrian Autry’s first year at the helm of the Syracuse basketball program was a success.

 • Jim Stechschulte
5 recruits react to Syracuse's 38-31 win over Virginia Tech

Five recruits who visited Syracuse give their thoughts on the overtime win over Virginia Tech.

 • Saugat Sen
2026 DL Anthony Charles has 'high interest' in Syracuse after visit, offer

2026 defensive lineman Anthony Charles received an offer from Syracuse over the weekend.

 • Charles Kang

Published Nov 7, 2024
2028 ATH Owen DeSalvo talks Syracuse visit: 'The atmosphere was great'
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
