in other news
6 takeaways from Syracuse's 86-82 win over Le Moyne
Jyare Davis and Petar Majstorovic provided an instant injection on offense off the Syracuse bench.
• Jim Stechschulte
Syracuse shows growing pains, but escapes against Le Moyne
Syracuse edged cross-town foe Le Moyne, 86-82.
• Jim Stechschulte
Our comprehensive 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball preview
All things considered, Adrian Autry’s first year at the helm of the Syracuse basketball program was a success.
• Jim Stechschulte
5 recruits react to Syracuse's 38-31 win over Virginia Tech
Five recruits who visited Syracuse give their thoughts on the overtime win over Virginia Tech.
• Saugat Sen
2026 DL Anthony Charles has 'high interest' in Syracuse after visit, offer
2026 defensive lineman Anthony Charles received an offer from Syracuse over the weekend.
• Charles Kang
2028 ATH Owen DeSalvo talks Syracuse visit: 'The atmosphere was great'
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S
