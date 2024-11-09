Four takeaways from Syracuse's 37-31 loss to Boston College

Fran Brown (Photo by Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

Syracuse came up short at Boston College on Saturday, dropping a 37-31 contest and sliding to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in ACC action. Here are the key takeaways from the loss.

Defensive line overmatched

The first Eagle drive was a sign of things to come, as the Orange run defense got pushed around to start the game. Boston College ran the ball on their first six plays, amassing 76 yards and reaching the SU 5 before the defense stiffened up. The smallest BC offensive lineman was center Drew Kendall, who was listed at 6’4” and 299 pounds. Of the ten players listed on the Syracuse depth chart, only defensive end Fadil Diggs is taller and only Maraad Watson weighs more than Kendall.

And the offensive line was, too

With the Orange so reliant on the short passing game to move the ball, four sacks for a loss of 49 yards just about cripples the offense. Pitt gave everyone remaining on SU’s schedule a blueprint to short circuit the pass attack and BC was able to pressure Kyle McCord enough to affect the outcome. Four times this season, Syracuse has given up four or more sacks in a game. Holy Cross picked up five, but two came late against Michael Johnson, Jr. The other three opponents to rack up four sacks this season are Stanford, Pittsburgh, and Boston College – the three teams who have beaten the Orange. LeQuint Allen had a difficult time getting going on the ground, as well. Allen netted 50 yards on 16 carries with a long of 11 and only three of those 16 carries went for over five yards.

Defensive impact plays in short supply

The general lack of big plays on defense (20 sacks, 11 turnovers through nine games) underlines the need for Syracuse to generate tackles for loss to put opponents in poor down-and-distance situations. On BC’s first eight drives, the Orange had at least one tackle for loss on four of them. On those four drives, plus a fifth where the Eagles committed a delay of game penalty, the Eagles scored zero points. The other three drives ended with a touchdown, a touchdown, and Jayden Bellamy’s interception. Drives #9, #10, and #11? No plays for loss and just one Boston College penalty on a 14-yard run, reducing that to a four-yard gain. All three possessions ended in the end zone as the hosts turned a 21-14 deficit into a 37-28 lead. For the record, Syracuse only scored on two of five possessions where they either lost yards on a play or committed an offensive penalty. One of those was the late field goal where the Eagles were also competing against the clock.

Passing game diversity… or not?

The Orange pass receivers seem to be split into two groups – the downfield guys and the “make things happen” guys. Oronde Gadsden II and Jackson Meeks combined for 15 catches for 207 yards while being credited with 41 yards after contact. Allen exceeded that last number on his own with 48 of his 57 yards coming after contact on his five receptions. Perhaps Trebor Pena should be called "Trebor the Creator”, as 30 of his 47 receiving yards came after contact on his six grabs. And while SU does have several downfield passing options, the one thing missing is a true deep threat who can take the top off of the defense. Umari Hatcher has been used in that shot-taking role earlier this season, but has a total of three receptions for 36 yards in the last five games.