2029 WR Jacoby Martin on Syracuse visit, offer: 'I loved it'

2029 ATH Jacoby Martin got his first look at Syracuse earlier in June when he attended Franchise Camp and came away with his first offer.
For the Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's wide receiver/defensive back, it's the first of many to come.
"I’m motivated to keep grinding," Martin said to The Juice Online. "This is only the beginning."
While at camp, Martin got to see campus, tour the facilities and also work with the coaching staff.
"I loved it," Martin said. "I was excited to participate and blessed to attend it. I appreciate (Syracuse) for having me."
Among the coaches he spoke with most included wide receivers coach Myles White and head coach Fran Brown. Though Martin plays both sides of the ball, he is being recruited as a receiver.
"We was talking about my performance and keeping in contact," Martin said. "I believe the Syracuse program is a great program in my eyes. I love the facility and (SU's) play style."
He got to know Syracuse even more watching an alumni of St. Joseph's succeed there: Kyle McCord. Potentially one day, Martin could be playing on the same Dome turf.
"I am an outside and slot," Martin said. "So I get moved around. I am a fast WR that can create space and attack the ball."
