2029 WR Jacoby Martin on Syracuse visit, offer: 'I loved it'

2029 ATH Jacoby Martin got his first look at Syracuse earlier in June when he attended Franchise Camp and came away with his first offer.

For the Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's wide receiver/defensive back, it's the first of many to come.

"I’m motivated to keep grinding," Martin said to The Juice Online. "This is only the beginning."

While at camp, Martin got to see campus, tour the facilities and also work with the coaching staff.

"I loved it," Martin said. "I was excited to participate and blessed to attend it. I appreciate (Syracuse) for having me."