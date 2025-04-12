3 takeaways from Syracuse's 17-12 loss to Cornell

Gary Gait's Orange saw their six game winning streak snapped on Saturday against upstate rival Cornell.. (Photo by The Juice Online/Saugat Sen)

Syracuse's six game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon, falling to top-ranked Cornell 17-12 on a damp, chilly, and windy afternoon at Mitchell Field in Uniondale, N.Y. Here are three takeaways from the SU defeat which dropped the Orange record to 9-3:

In a game with postseason feel, the Orange lost an opportunity for a signature win against No. 1.

After a six goal burst got SU within two goals at 13-11 at the end of the third quarter, the Orange could not get enough momentum to complete the comeback, as the Big Red seemed to thwart SU at every opportunity down the stretch. Combined with the 'Cuse losing the faceoff battle 33-16, committing eight penalties which allowed Cornell's lethal offense an even easier opportunity to take wide open shots on the net (4-of-7 on extra man), and some plain sloppy play resulting in 13 turnovers, SU's uneven performance wasn't going to out dual the Big Red's attack, defense, and goalie play. Cornell sharp shooters CJ Kirst, Ryan Goldstein, and Rory Graham combined for 10 goals and 17 points, while Owen Hiltz paced the Orange with four goals and two assists. Things got testy in the final minutes between these longtime rivals, a game in which 15 total flags were thrown, and no doubt the Orange will remember the final Cornell goal into an empty net with 11 seconds left to make the final margin five, whenever the teams meet next whether this postseason or in 2026.

Goalie play and faceoffs will determine how far SU's season lasts in the postseason.

It must be something about Ivy League offenses that gives SU goalie Jimmy McCool fits. After being benched for failing to stop 10-of-15 shots into the third quarter against Harvard in an eventual 15-14 upset loss in the Dome February 22, McCool gave up nine first half goals to Cornell before settling down in the second half, finishing with seven saves on 24 shots. The Big Red's Wyatt Knust was huge in goal finishing with 14 saves and some luck as SU had an unofficial four shots off the pipe. Johnny Mullen's day at the faceoff dot was inconsistent, especially when SU had a little momentum, as he finished just 16-of-29. Reserve Drew Angelo was 1-of-3 trying to create a spark in the second half.

Syracuse will need more possessions moving forward in its remaining ACC games and postseason play.

Gary Gait likes neutral field games and the school got a nice check, but Syracuse-Cornell belongs in upstate New York.

We certainly understand the money involved and Gait's desire to showcase his program in recruiting-rich pockets like Long Island, and can appreciate the homecoming opportunity for SU players from Nassau and Suffolk counties and the easy access for downstate alumni, but the atmosphere at a county sports complex did not seem right for a game originally scheduled to be played in the Dome. Sure, there was bad luck with the weather, limiting the crowd to an estimated 3,000 or so, but SU should simply schedule series with Long Island-based teams each year, or another "name" foe to assure making an appearance in the New York metro area. Giving up a Dome home game, especially coming off the ND win, which would have likely attracted a crowd triple the size, also gives up a big homefield advantage.