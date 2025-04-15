Podcast: 2027 QB Lawson Tyler recaps Syracuse visit

2027 quarterback Lawson Tyler recently got his first look at Syracuse. The Keystone State prospect was on campus for SU's spring game, and also go to see campus, tour the new facilities, and spend time with the coaches.

He discussed his experience on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

"It went really well. From when I was walking on the field in warmups and throughout the whole game, I definitely could feel like the energy and the atmosphere.”

He got to speak a lot with quarterbacks Coach Nunzio Campanile, and the two quickly formed a bond.

"I really liked him. We had a long conversation just about recruiting about my season coming up It felt like they really cared. They had a game to deal with, but they also were taking time to talk to me and that really meant something.”

Afterward, we discuss the opening of the transfer portal and go in-depth into the key takeaways from SU's spring practice game.