5 takeaways from Syracuse's 3OT 95-86 win over Boston College

Lucas Taylor drives for a lay-up in overtime of Syracuse's victory over Boston College (Photo by © Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

The Orange ran through most of the emotions in losing a pair of regulation leads, then rallying in extra time to defeat the Eagles in triple overtime, 95-86. Here’s what we saw…

Advertisement

Defense has less than a point

SU turned in their best defensive effort in three weeks, giving up less than a point per possession to Boston College. The last time Syracuse achieved that feat was in their home win over Notre Dame and they are 5-0 on the season when reaching that defensive mark. Of note is that BC averaged nearly 1.5 points per possession in the second half and 0.767 points per possession the rest of the game.

Cleaned up over time

The Orange have been bitten by turnovers much of the season, but gifted the ball to BC exactly zero times in the three overtime sessions. J.J. Starling’s presence has been a key to that, as he dominates the ball while having the second-lowest turnover rate, behind only Chris Bell.

Foul shooting

Bell was 5-of-6 at the foul line, Jyare Davis 4-of-6, and the rest of the Orange 9-of-20. The good thing was the team collectively overcame a 4-for-12 mark in regulation by knocking down 14-of-20 in the three overtimes.

Big man, big minutes

Eddie Lampkin logged 49:34 on the court, including the final 42:41 of play, save for a defense-offense swap of less than one second with Naheem McLeod at the end of the second overtime. Curious is that McLeod played well in his first half cameo, notching a basket, a rebound, and two blocked shots.

Almost no shot with poor shot selection

Syracuse made 28-of-55 2-point field goal attempts (50.9 percent), including 19-of-30 lay-ups (63.3 percent). Only 9-of-25 (36 percent) of their other shots inside the arc found the net.