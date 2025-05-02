Published May 2, 2025
Cincinnati forward Tyler Betsey commits to Syracuse
circle avatar
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

Syracuse has landed Cincinnati forward Tyler Betsey from the transfer portal, Rivals has learned.

The freshman wing averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 32% from 3-point range.

In the 2024 cycle, he was a four-star recruit from Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More. He chose Cincinnati over a handful of suitors, including Alabama, Rutgers, and UConn.

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.