Cincinnati forward Tyler Betsey commits to Syracuse

In the 2024 cycle, he was a four-star recruit from Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More. He chose Cincinnati over a handful of suitors, including Alabama, Rutgers, and UConn.

The freshman wing averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 32% from 3-point range.

Syracuse has landed Cincinnati forward Tyler Betsey from the transfer portal, Rivals has learned.

