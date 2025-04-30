Florida State OL TJ Ferguson to Syracuse

Former Florida State OL TJ Ferguson is transferring to Syracuse, his agency AP Sports Agency tells Rivals.com's Adam Friedman.
Ferguson, who started his career at Alabama in 2021, played 487 snaps in 11 games for FSU this season with seven starts.
In the 2021 cycle, Ferguson was a Rivals250 prospect, ranked No. 64 overall out of Fort Valley (GA) Peach County. His offer sheet included Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Michigan and South Carolina, among others.
Ferguson is the third commitment from the offensive line this week for Syracuse. He joins South Carolina's Kim Pringle and North Carolina's Zach Rice on the Orange.
