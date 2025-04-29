South Carolina OT Kam Pringle to Syracuse

South Carolina offensive lineman Kam Pringle is transferring to Syracuse, Rivals learned on Tuesday.

Pringle was rated a Rivals four-star prospect in the 2024 cycle who held over two dozen offers including Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, FSU, Louisville, LSU, UNC, Ohio State and Tennessee before selecting the Gamecocks.

Pringle appeared in one game in the 2024 season, appearing in one game against Akron. He redshirted in 2024 and has four years of eligibility remaining.