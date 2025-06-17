Podcast: 2027 QB William Wood reacts to 'great' Syracuse visit

2027 quarterback William Wood holds an offer from Syracuse and has already visited Central New York nearly half a dozen times over the last two years. Wood was on campus again to compete in Franchise Camp, and discussed it on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

“It was great. It's been my fourth or fifth time back there and I've started to build a really good relationship with Coach Fran (Brown) and Coach Nunz (Nunzio Campanile), and Coach Manny Harris, the assistant QB coach."

The staff has told Wood that he reminds them of Kyle McCord, who just led SU to a 10-3 season and led the NCAA in passing yards. He was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Coach Nunz said 'you remind me a lot of Kyle McCord, but I think you're a better athlete than him.' So that was definitely a boost to my confidence. And that definitely meant a lot."

Wood also discussed the latest in his recruitment. He's hearing from schools like Connecticut, Massachusetts, Stanford and Coastal Carolina. But he also knows that no matter where his recruitment takes him, one school will always be on his mind.

"Syracuse will definitely be at the top no matter what.”

Afterward, we discuss two Syracuse football commitments and look ahead to this week's upcoming official visitors.