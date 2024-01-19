Through Tuesday’s games, KenPom had Syracuse as the 76th-best team in the country, T-Rank 77th, and NET 73rd. It’s unanimous: the Orange have work to do if they want to get back to the NCAA Tournament after a multi-year absence. A lot of work.

The ACC will present opportunities to accomplish some things, though, as eight teams in the conference are ahead of SU in KenPom and NET. Syracuse is close enough to most of those teams to see them in these assorted rankings (and some other conference mates are very easy to see in their rearview mirror).

As such, they need to beat most of these teams of similar quality because they are not going to get a lot of shots at “big wins” the rest of the way. With only a rematch with North Carolina in mid-February looming as a guaranteed opportunity at a name-brand victory, SU’s best shot is to win in bulk and try to eke into the tournament as the “nth-best team in the ACC”.

And the “n” in “nth-best” is probably smaller than what you think. We’ll get there.

On the whole, the conference is generally split into a few levels: North Carolina and Duke at the top, Clemson and Wake Forest on the second level, Virginia Tech and Miami are a half-step back, then the wide swath of the middle of the conference with Miami, North Carolina State, Virginia, Syracuse, Pitt, Florida State, and Boston College.