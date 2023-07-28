As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re doing a team-by-team opponent preview. This week, we're previewing Syracuse's matchup with Army on Sept. 23 with our friend Joseph Iacono over at GoBlackKnights.

Most important offensive player, defensive player

QB - specifically not naming anyone because there is an open competition heading into preseason camp. Army graduated their top 3 QB's this Spring and hired new OC Drew Thatcher from Nebraska-Kearney. Army is going away from their traditional flexbone triple-option to a new "gun option" look. It will still be run-heavy and option-based...it will just look a lot different. So, the new QB will be the key piece of the puzzle for the new offense. The learning curve will be steep and they'll need to be a competent dual threat who can command and control the offense. Top candidates are rising Junior Bryson Daily (who is the only returning QB with game experience), rising Senior Alex Meredith, and rising Sophomores DeWayne Coleman and Zach Mundell. Defense: Sr. LB Leo Lowin - Lowin was 2nd on the team in tackles last year. DC Nate Woody's defense always centers around the ability for his ILB's to make plays and Lowin will be the key to a defense that lost leading tackler S Marquel Broughton and current Minnesota Viking Andre Carter at OLB. Lowin has great sideline-to-sideline mobility and will need to shore up a young linebacking corps.- Rising star on offense, defense

Rising star on offense, defense

Offense: Jr. RB Markel Johnson - Johnson scored the go-ahead touchdown against Navy in OT last year on a 25-yard scamper to the end zone. He is part of an EXTREMELY deep stable of RB's. Johnson has size and speed and expect him to be a threat to run or catch the ball in Thatcher's new look option offense. Defense: So. CB Donovan Platt - Platt got decent playing time as a freshman last year before struggling with injuries. The staff loves his speed and coverage skills. Platt could bust into the starting line-up opposite 5th year Senior CB Jabari Moore.

Team outlook: Best-case scenario

This season really could go either way for the Black Knights. With the brand new offense and the loss of some key personnel on both sides of the ball, I look for this to be a rebuilding season for Army that will set them up for success for the next 5 years. Without being able to take advantage of the transfer portal like their civilian counterparts, Army needs to develop players and can't retool in one year. Best case, I could see the Black Knights going 8-4 with road losses at LSU, 'Cuse, UTSA, and a home loss against Coastal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzc0ZEFuZ2pSOWg1U01vYVRmZVdoVVciIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Team outlook: Worst-case scenario

Well, this is a rebuilding year so there's no telling how long it might take the new QB to get comfortable in the new look and how long it will take for the offense to gel. Plus, the LB corps is a concern on defense. I would say 5-7 with wins over FCS Delaware State, Holy Cross, one of the two academies, either Troy or BC, and U Mass. There are no real sure things on this schedule this year other than Delaware State because of so many unknowns.

Head coach / program is on the rise, stagnant, decline because ...

Jeff Monken is one of the best coaches in college football and has been for a long time. Full stop. Period. What he's done in his 9 years as Army's second winningest coach in program history is nothing short of miraculous. Now he's reinventing himself. A life long Paul Johnson flexbone disciple, due to recent rule changes to cut blocking that make running the traditional flexbone nearly impossible, Monken is opening up the playbook and recreating Army into a modern college football triple option team much more Coastal Carolina than Army or Navy. Early returns on the courageous decision have been great. The 2023 recruiting class has been maybe the best in modern Army football history. They pulled in US Army All-American Rivals 3-star DL Matt Gemma and some other superstars. Reports from the staff are that the players and recruits are super-excited about the changes, and he has hired a young dynamic offensive staff led by Thatcher, former Kansas Wesleyan (D-III) Head Coach Matt Drinkall, former Army FB Mike Viti to coach the O-line, and QB Coach Cody Worley from Kennesaw State. The special teams are run by Broyles Award finalist Sean Saturnio and DC Nate Woody has had the defense performing near the top of FBS since he's been at Army. He's a brilliant defensive mind who is maybe the best in the country in defending the option that the other academies have run. Historic Michie Stadium is being renovated and will be complete by the start of the 2025 season. Even though 2023 may be a step back for the Black Knights, the program is on the rise and may be poised for their best run since WWII in the next 5 years.

Key portal additions and losses

Army can't accept portal players because of the military commitment. All players who transfer to Army have to start off as plebes (freshmen) and go through Cadet Basic Training. The good news is Army's one-way portal didn't sting at all this year as they lost no significant players to the portal this offseason.