Marshall DL Chris Thomas transfers to Syracuse

Marshall defensive line transfer Chris Thomas Jr. has landed at Syracuse, he announced on Wednesday on social media.

Thomas selected the Orange over offers from Maryland, Toledo, UAB, Southern Miss and Arkansas State.

Thomas was a three-star prospect in the 2021 cycle out of Fort Myers (FL) Dunbar who signed with Florida. But he played minimally with the Gators and moved on to Marshall in the 2023 season.

Thomas transferred to Marshall in 2023 after playing minimally during his two years at Florida. He had 13 tackles during his first year at Marshall and upped that number to 43 tackles last season.

He is the older brother of Eric Thomas, who is part of SU's 2025 class. Eric was also a three-star defensive lineman out of Miami (FL) Northwestern.