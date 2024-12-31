Syracuse ends 2024 with another loss to Wake Forest

The 2024 calendar closed on Syracuse with another frustrating game, as the Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) no-showed at the start, then came back to grab the lead, but could not finish things off, suffering an 81-71 home loss to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1) were all over SU in the opening minutes, but the bench built a furious rally to keep them in the game.

Syracuse got 40 of their 81 points from their reserves, including 11 of their first 18 field goals, as they finished with 21 on the day. The Orange shot just 37.5 percent overall and made only 5-of-22 from 3-point range, including just 1-of-10 after halftime.

SU finished with a 43-33 rebounding advantage, including posting a 38.5 percent offensive rebounding rate, but turned it over 18 times, including 13 in the opening half. The Syracuse perimeter defense struggled at times, permitting the Deacs to go 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) from beyond the arc, including five makes in a span of under five-and-a-half minutes in the second half.

The Orange defense was a late arrival at the Dome, as Wake started off making 7-of-8 shots to open the game, tearing out of the gate to a 16-2 lead and forcing Adrian Autry to use a timeout. The margin touched 16 points shortly after that, but SU began chipping away at the Demon Deacon lead, paced by their reserves.

Backup players contributed all but one basket as Syracuse string together an 11-2 run to pull within 21-14 with a little under nine minutes left in the opening half. The Orange defense also played a role in that span, holding Wake to just one field goal in a stretch of over three minutes while also forcing three turnovers.

The guests got a jumper to snap that streak, but SU continued to claw back into the game, tallying nine of the next dozen markers to get within 26-23. Lucas Taylor then chased a Wake Forest deuce with his second 3-pointer of the half to make it a two-point game. The guests stretched the lead out six, but a Kyle Cuffe Jr. 3-pointer and three Donnie Freeman foul shots pulled the Orange within 36-34 at half.

SU ceded the first basket of the second half, but responded with six straight points to take their first lead of the game, then a Taylor three-point-play and a Freeman jumper made it an 11-1 run and pushed the margin to 45-39 just under five minutes out of the break.

Wake Forest answered with an 8-2 run capped by a pair of 3’s to knot the game at 47 a side and draw another Syracuse time out. The Demon Deacons added another long-range surge shortly after, tacking on three more triples in an 11-3 burst to go up, 58-52, with a little more than nine minutes to play.

The Orange got within two points a couple times, but Wake answered with six points in under a minute to stretch their lead out to 68-60 with 5:40 to go. SU responded with the next five points, but the Demon Deacons matched them to go up, 73-65, with 1:39 remaining.

Syracuse could only get within six after that, but Wake Forest answered them at the foul line every time, shooting a perfect 10-of-10 at the stripe to close out the contest.

Jaquan Carlos and Taylor posted a season high of 16 points apiece. Carlos’ effort gave him four double-digit efforts in the last five while Taylor connected on three 3’s to give him eight in the last three games. Cuffe had a career-high 14 points with 13 coming in the first half. Eddie Lampkin chipped in with eight points and ten rebounds.

Hunter Sallis led all scorers by leading a balanced Wake Forest attack with 23 points. Cameron Hildreth was one of four other players in double digits with 14 points. Tre’Von Spillers had a double-double of 11 points and ten boards while Ty-Laur Johnson had 11 points. Juke Harris added ten while Efton Reid chipped in with nine.