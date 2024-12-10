Orange offense breaks free in 102-85 victory over Albany

Syracuse set a season-high in points in what proved to be their first comfortable win of the season, handling Albany at the JMA Wireless Dome, 102-85. The Orange (5-4) shot 63.5 percent from the field in the game, including over 73 percent in the second half, in coasting past the Great Danes (6-5).

SU had a balanced scoring effort, as four players were in double digits with four others scoring at least six points apiece. In fact, offense came easily all night to Syracuse, as their 56.8 percent shooting mark in the first half was the lesser of their two performances. Much of that success came in close, as the Orange owned a 62-38 advantage in points in the paint.

Albany had the better of things in the opening minutes, jumping out to an early 9-4 advantage. Part of the disjointed opening effort could have been chalked up to an unusual starting lineup for SU, as Donnie Freeman did not start due to a personal issue with Jyare Davis taking his place. Elijah Moore also made his first start for the Orange, replacing Lucas Taylor.

SU struck back, however, hanging six straight points to get in front. The two squads continued playing a tight contest until Syracuse scored on three straight trips to take a 20-14 lead and force a Great Dane time out. Moore extended the lead to eight with a nifty up-and-under reverse lay-up after the action resumed.

Kyle Cuffe, Jr. entered the game and immediately paid dividends, draining a 3-pointer, then chasing a loose ball the length of the floor and diving for it, knocking it to Petar Majstorovic, who fed Freeman for a slam. Cuffe tacked on another triple, stretching the Orange lead to 32-19 with a little under eight minutes to play in the opening half.

Albany came back, scoring seven of the game’s next nine points to draw within eight. The teams traded scores until Eddie Lampkin got a lay-up and fed Chris Bell for a three-point-play in the final minute of the half to give SU a 47-34 lead at the break.

The Great Danes got the opening deuce of the second half, but Syracuse struck back with an 8-2 run, stretching their lead out to 55-38 less than three minutes after the action resumed. The Orange kept their foot on the gas, pushing the margin out to 62-41 and forcing an Albany time out just past the six-minute mark of the half.

SU stretched the lead to 24 points shortly after, but the Great Danes chipped away at it, halving it over the next eight minutes and getting within 79-67 with 6:21 on the clock. The margin twice touched 11, but Syracuse responded to every threat, including Freeman scoring on three consecutive possessions, including a pair of 3-pointers, to rebuild a 15-point lead at 90-75.

Albany would get no closer than 11 points the rest of the way and the Orange posted the last six points of the night to clear the century mark.

Freeman led all scorers with 24 points, connecting on 10-of-13 shots, including all four of his attempts from behind the arc. Bell added 18 points and Davis made all seven of his field goal attempts as he dropped in 15. Jaquan Carlos tallied a dozen points while handing out an equal number of assists for a double-double. Cuffe chipped in ten points, all in the first half.

The Great Danes had seven players score at least seven points, including five in double digits. Amar’e Marshall led the way with 18 points while DeMarr Langford Jr. supported him with 13. Justin Neely posted a double-double of 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Kheni Briggs and Amir Lindsey each chipped in with 11 points.