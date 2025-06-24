Podcast: 2028 ATH Benjamin Walker on Syracuse offer

2028 ATH Benjamin Walker picked up his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse after attending Franchise Camp. The Needham (MA) St. Sebastian's EDGE/tight end/linebacker was appreciative of the offer, and discussed it with us on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

“I'm very happy. I love Syracuse a lot and it's one of my favorite schools. I love how the coaching staff is very intense. And they really they really want you to succeed. They're organized and very professional.”

Walker says that athleticism runs in the family. Both of his grandfathers were Division I athletes, as was his mother who played softball at UConn and his father who played Rugby at West Point.

“I grew up playing every sport I could play. I was a very competitive hockey player for a while, playing for national teams for playing for a lot of teams that travel around the country for tournaments. I've been playing club baseball for a very long time. I even played a little bit of rugby playing in my being a substitute for my dad's old boys team."

Afterward, we also discuss a big recruiting weekend for Syracuse football, where they landed three commitments.