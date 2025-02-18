Podcast: 2028 QB AJ Chung reacts to Syracuse offer

One of the fastest rising prospects from the 2028 class is Winter Garden (FL) West Orange quarterback AJ Chung. Since the turn of the calendar, he's received offers from Arkansas, Purdue and Syracuse. We spoke with Chung more about his SU offer on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

"It was definitely a great experience to receive my offer. As a pro-style passer and loving the scheme with the spread offense, being able to see Syracuse having one of the top passing offenses in the nation, how they moved the ball against top teams across the country, it stood out to me."

Chung also described his workout with wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, his thoughts on Kyle McCord's historic season, and the type of NFL comparison he's been striving to reach.

Afterward, we also discuss Syracuse basketball's loss to UNC and what to expect from the final give games of the season, as well as some football recruiting tidbits.