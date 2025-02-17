Published Feb 17, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Feb. 17, 2025
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Syracuse offered a slew of recruits before the dead period started. We caught up with five of them in this week's recruiting roundup.

"I’m grateful for it. Syracuse has a strong football tradition."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MARCELLOUS RYAN

"I was very appreciative when I received the offer."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH AUSTYN BURGESS

"It’s my first ACC school so I am very excited about that."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TORRIN HILL

"The Syracuse offer meant a lot to me."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH WILLIAM WOOD

"It’s a prestigious academic school and has an elite football program."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ELIJAH MCCLUSTER

