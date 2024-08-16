Syracuse is a little over two weeks from the start of one of its most anticipated seasons in quite some time, and the predictions are starting to come in for Fran Brown's first year as head coach. Count ESPN's Andrea Adelson as among those believing that SU is in for another good season. She joined us on this The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, to get her thoughts on the 2024 season.

“Phenomenal job," Adelson said of Brown's offseason. "A+ job. There’s no question. In terms of high profile guys who came in through the portal, this is by far the most high-profile portal class that Syracuse has ever signed.”

Adelson also sounds off on the future of college football, her favorite to win the ACC, and her prediction for how the Orange will do this upcoming season.

“I will shocked if Syracuse doesn’t make a bowl game this year," she said.

We also discuss several position battles among the offensive line and backup quarterback, and we bid farewell to a longtime Syracuse staffer.