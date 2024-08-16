PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Podcast: ESPN's Adelson grades Fran Brown an A+ at Syracuse so far

The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
Rivals.com
Syracuse is a little over two weeks from the start of one of its most anticipated seasons in quite some time, and the predictions are starting to come in for Fran Brown's first year as head coach. Count ESPN's Andrea Adelson as among those believing that SU is in for another good season. She joined us on this The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, to get her thoughts on the 2024 season.

“Phenomenal job," Adelson said of Brown's offseason. "A+ job. There’s no question. In terms of high profile guys who came in through the portal, this is by far the most high-profile portal class that Syracuse has ever signed.”

Adelson also sounds off on the future of college football, her favorite to win the ACC, and her prediction for how the Orange will do this upcoming season.

“I will shocked if Syracuse doesn’t make a bowl game this year," she said.

We also discuss several position battles among the offensive line and backup quarterback, and we bid farewell to a longtime Syracuse staffer.

You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.

