NBA Scout Ryan Blake was recently at the Portsmouth Invitational and the G League Elite Camp, and got to watch former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards and guard Judah Mintz. He spoke about what he saw on both on today's edition of The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

With Mintz, there were many good things that he saw.

"He could play both ends of the floor," Blake said. "He competed well. I think the knock on him was his outside shooting but he shot 2 for 4, which is good.. He played well within the flow. He wasn’t overwhelmed by any means. He played well overall. A lot of positives coming into our G League Elite Camp."

Blake also goes in-depth on Mintz's possibilities of returning to school, what he saw from Jesse Edwards, and the NBA Draft stock of each.

Afterward, we chat about Syracuse lacrosse's win over Towson and upcoming matchup with Denver in the NCAA Tournament and some tidbits about SU center Eddie Lampkin's recent social media buzz.