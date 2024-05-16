Podcast: NBA Scout Ryan Blake discusses Judah Mintz's draft status
NBA Scout Ryan Blake was recently at the Portsmouth Invitational and the G League Elite Camp, and got to watch former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards and guard Judah Mintz. He spoke about what he saw on both on today's edition of The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.
With Mintz, there were many good things that he saw.
"He could play both ends of the floor," Blake said. "He competed well. I think the knock on him was his outside shooting but he shot 2 for 4, which is good.. He played well within the flow. He wasn’t overwhelmed by any means. He played well overall. A lot of positives coming into our G League Elite Camp."
Blake also goes in-depth on Mintz's possibilities of returning to school, what he saw from Jesse Edwards, and the NBA Draft stock of each.
Afterward, we chat about Syracuse lacrosse's win over Towson and upcoming matchup with Denver in the NCAA Tournament and some tidbits about SU center Eddie Lampkin's recent social media buzz.
You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals and Bleav, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.