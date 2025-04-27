Syracuse 2025 NFL Draft analysis: LeQuint Allen

We are breaking down all four picks. This is our analysis of Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen.

LeQuint Allen Jr. offers the Jaguars a versatile option in their backfield. Throughout his collegiate career, he amassed over 3,200 yards from scrimmage and 32 total touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat capability as both a runner and receiver.

Allen's proficiency in pass protection and route running makes him a valuable asset on third downs, aligning well with the offensive scheme of new head coach Liam Coen, who emphasizes running backs' involvement in the passing game.

While he may not possess elite speed or elusiveness, his vision, decisiveness, and reliability could earn him a role as a rotational back and special teams contributor, providing depth and flexibility to the Jaguars' offense.