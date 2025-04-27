Syracuse 2025 NFL Draft analysis: LeQuint Allen

Syracuse had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
We are breaking down all four picks. This is our analysis of Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen.
LeQuint Allen Jr.: Jacksonville Jaguars. Seventh Round — 236th Pick.
LeQuint Allen Jr. offers the Jaguars a versatile option in their backfield. Throughout his collegiate career, he amassed over 3,200 yards from scrimmage and 32 total touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat capability as both a runner and receiver.
Allen's proficiency in pass protection and route running makes him a valuable asset on third downs, aligning well with the offensive scheme of new head coach Liam Coen, who emphasizes running backs' involvement in the passing game.
While he may not possess elite speed or elusiveness, his vision, decisiveness, and reliability could earn him a role as a rotational back and special teams contributor, providing depth and flexibility to the Jaguars' offense.
Allen enters a crowded Jaguars backfield featuring Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, and fellow rookie Bhayshul Tuten. His versatility as a reliable pass-catcher and effective pass protector positions him as a candidate for third-down duties.
While he may not possess elite speed or elusiveness, his vision and decisiveness can contribute to a running-back-by-committee approach.
Allen’s ability to contribute on special teams could further enhance his value, increasing his chances of securing a roster spot.
