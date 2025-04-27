Syracuse 2025 NFL Draft analysis: Fadil Diggs

We are breaking down all four picks. This is our analysis of Syracuse defensive lineman Fadil Diggs.

Fadil Diggs adds developmental potential to the Saints' defensive line. Standing out for his size and length, Diggs recorded 120 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks during his college tenure.

His pass-rushing arsenal includes effective counters and the strength to challenge offensive linemen, though he needs to enhance his quickness and consistency to succeed at the professional level. The Saints, known for their ability to develop defensive talent, present an environment where Diggs can refine his technique and leverage his physical attributes.

If he progresses as anticipated, Diggs could evolve into a valuable rotational player, contributing to the Saints' defensive front in various packages.