Podcast: Scanlon says Syracuse played 'exceptionally well' under Fran Brown

Former Syracuse and NFL linebacker Rich Scanlon predicted Syracuse could win double-digit wins in August, and his prediction came to fruition. He discussed his thoughts on SU's 10-3 season on today's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

"The team performed exceptionally well, especially with Fran Brown there and his ability to recruit. Having something in terms of NIL, support of the administration. This is what you get if you can do those things."

Scanlon also discusses his thoughts on Marlowe Wax and Justin Barron's NFL futures, the current state of NIL, and his ideas on how to fix the transfer portal.

Afterward, we chat about Syracuse basketball's continued struggles as they fell to 0-3 with a loss to FSU over the weekend, and what to look for as spring practice begins for the football team.