South Dakota transfer Gary Bryant III commits to Syracuse

South Dakota transfer Gary Bryant III has committed to Syracuse, Rivals has learned.
Bryan selected the Orange over interest from Nebraska, USC, Cal, and West Virginia, among others.
In the 2024 season, he recorded a team-high 103 tackles two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Bryant has two years of eligibility remaining.
