Podcast: Two reasons for optimism for Syracuse Basketball in 2025-26

Syracuse Basketball is currently in the midst of a historically bad season. This is not news. But is there light at the end of the tunnel?

We caught up with Syracuse.com's Mike Waters on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, and he discussed why the 2025-26 team may be better. Waters wrote a story earlier in the week about how SU was strapped with just $2 million in NIL money after last season. He said that the Orange will have more set aside for the upcoming round of college free agency.

The other factor is the arrival of Syracuse general manager Alex Kline.

“You know (Kline) spent a lot of time this year scouting ahead, listening to sources that he has, his contacts in the game, agents, assistant coaches, people around the game. Who's going to be entering the portal? Who might be out there?”

Waters also discussed what it's like looking through his mailbag and the tenuous future of head coach Adrian Autry.

Afterward, we also discuss Syracuse basketball's final four games of the season, a loss for the lacrosse team, the upcoming NFL combine and the return of Boeheim's Army.