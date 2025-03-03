Rivals250 WR Messiah Hampton has several official visits planned

The recruitment of class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton is kicking into high gear. The James Monroe High School (Rochester, New York) star, who is a new member of the Rivals250, has several official visits planned for this summer.

Hampton, who was a standout performer at the Under Armour Next Camp in Miami on Sunday, caught up with Rivals.com's John Garcia Jr. to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

"The process of recruiting is definitely starting to heat up for me," Hampton said. "As I get to go to camps and seven-on-sevens, people see me more. It's definitely picking up."

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Hampton ranks as the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 166 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.

He will take an official trip to an ACC program in late May/early June before making three consecutive official visits to Big Ten schools in June. Prior to that, Hampton plans to see a few other universities in April and May.