Published Mar 3, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: March 3, 2025
Charles Kang
Top 2026 prospects have started lining up official visits to Syracuse. Here's what five of them have previously said about the Orange.

Official Visit Date: April 11

Quotable: "Syracuse I would say is definitely top 3 with Penn State and West Virginia."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ROSEBY LUBINTUS

Official Visit Date: May 30

Quotable: "The staff has been great showing a lot of love and hospitality."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ANDRE CLARKE JR.

Official Visit Date: June 6

Quotable: "It’s a huge blessing and I am so grateful for the opportunity. I love the coaching staff."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TERRY WIGGINS

Official Visit Date: June 6

Quotable: "I think the Cuse program is rebuilding with coach Fran Brown."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TEDARIUS HUGHES

Official Visit Date: June 6

Quotable: "SU stands high in my recruitment."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CJ HESTER

