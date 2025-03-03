Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: March 3, 2025

Top 2026 prospects have started lining up official visits to Syracuse. Here's what five of them have previously said about the Orange.
Official Visit Date: April 11
Quotable: "Syracuse I would say is definitely top 3 with Penn State and West Virginia."
Official Visit Date: May 30
Quotable: "The staff has been great showing a lot of love and hospitality."
Official Visit Date: June 6
Quotable: "It’s a huge blessing and I am so grateful for the opportunity. I love the coaching staff."
Official Visit Date: June 6
Quotable: "I think the Cuse program is rebuilding with coach Fran Brown."
Official Visit Date: June 6
Quotable: "SU stands high in my recruitment."
