Syracuse basketball comes up short against North Carolina

Syracuse mounted a second half rally, but ultimately fell short to North Carolina, 88-82. Here are three storylines from the game.

Free throws were a bright spot.

Syracuse came into the game as the second worst free throw shooting team in the country, but Saturday was a reprieve. SU shot 20-22 from the free throw line, which allowed the Orange to stay within reach down the stretch. A majority of these free throws were made by junior guard JJ Starling and senior center Eddie Lampkin, who combined for 18 of 19 from the line. It was especially surprising for Lampkin, whio came into the game with a free throw percentage just under 60 percent. “I have just been staying active.” Lampkin said. “Even if I'm not shooting them (free throws) 100%, just getting them up.”

3-point disparity hurt the Orange

Syracuse has struggled with its outside shooting all season, and came into Saturday's contest ranked fourth to last in the ACC. It was more of the same as SU connected on just four of its 13 attempts from beyond the arc. North Carolina, on the other hand, had no such probelm after it drained 13 3s. It was a 3-pointer that ultimately doomed the Orange as well. Kyle Cuffe misfired with 29 seconds left and the Orange down 84-80. Instead, it turned out to be a five-point swing, as Syracuse was forced to foul, and RJ Davis calmly sank two free throws.

Autry doesn't blame offense for loss.

Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry adamantly stated that offense has not been the reason for the team’s losses this season, including tonight’s game. “To be honest, points have not been the problem with us this year.” Autry said. “Problems have been turnovers, or rebounding and things like that but points have not been a problem this year.” Syracuse is right in the middle of the ACC with 74.6 points per game, and with 82 points, actually played above their average. But rebounding ultimately hurt SU, as they were -4. Defense has been another issue. Syracuse allows 78.2 points per game, which has them ranked 322nd out of 355 teams. Giving up 88 points didn't help the cause.