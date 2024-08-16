PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Syracuse basketball signs center Petar Majstorovic

Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Saugat Sen is a graduate of Syracuse University. He is heavily involved with the sites social media presence as well as coverage of football, basketball and lacrosse teams.

Petar Majstorovic, a 6-9 center from Haguenau, France, will play for Syracuse for the 2024-25 season, the school announced in a release.

Majstorovic most recently was a member of ASVEL Basket Lyon-Villeurbanne U-21 team in the FrenchProA U-21 league. In 34 games, he averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 23.6 minutes played per contest. He shot .624 from the field and .679 from the foul line.

He scored in double digits in 19-of-34 contests and posted double-digit rebound totals in nine games. Majstorovic had a season-high 22 points against Nancy. His winter rebound best came against Dijon, when Majstorovic grabbed 14 boards. He contributed seven double doubles.

Asvel Basket Lyon-Villeurbanne U-21 was 19-15 in 2023-24. The campaign ran from September 2023 toMay 2024.He started competing in France in 2021-22 when he was a member of AS Alsace U-21 in the U-21 BLeague.

Majstorovic averaged 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games. Majstorovic played a second season with the club and posted averages of 14.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Majstorovic scored a career-high 30 points against Saint-Chamond and hauled ina personal-best 17 boards versus Antibes. He saw limited action with Alliance Sport Alsace in the French-2 league following each of his first two campaigns.

Majstorovic was born in Sombor, in the province of Vojvodina, Serbia.

----

