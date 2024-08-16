Petar Majstorovic, a 6-9 center from Haguenau, France, will play for Syracuse for the 2024-25 season, the school announced in a release.

Majstorovic most recently was a member of ASVEL Basket Lyon-Villeurbanne U-21 team in the FrenchProA U-21 league. In 34 games, he averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 23.6 minutes played per contest. He shot .624 from the field and .679 from the foul line.

He scored in double digits in 19-of-34 contests and posted double-digit rebound totals in nine games. Majstorovic had a season-high 22 points against Nancy. His winter rebound best came against Dijon, when Majstorovic grabbed 14 boards. He contributed seven double doubles.

Asvel Basket Lyon-Villeurbanne U-21 was 19-15 in 2023-24. The campaign ran from September 2023 toMay 2024.He started competing in France in 2021-22 when he was a member of AS Alsace U-21 in the U-21 BLeague.

Majstorovic averaged 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games. Majstorovic played a second season with the club and posted averages of 14.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Majstorovic scored a career-high 30 points against Saint-Chamond and hauled ina personal-best 17 boards versus Antibes. He saw limited action with Alliance Sport Alsace in the French-2 league following each of his first two campaigns.

Majstorovic was born in Sombor, in the province of Vojvodina, Serbia.