Syracuse ends their season with a sloppy ACC Tournament loss to SMU

Syracuse just was not up to the task Wednesday night and their season ended in the second round of the ACC Tournament against SMU, 73-53. The 14th-seeded Orange (14-19) hurt themselves time and again with 15 turnovers and the six-seed Mustangs (23-9) were happy to take advantage, converting them into 18 points.

SU made their first three shots of the night, then essentially went into a slump the rest of the night, finishing with a 34.0 percent success rate from the field. Playing in their second game in as many nights was likely a contributing factor, as the second half was particularly rough. Syracuse shot just 8-of-30 (26.7 percent) from the field and were outrebounded by a 21-11 margin after the break.

The Orange got out to a quick start, scoring on two of their first three possessions for a 5-0 lead. SMU briefly tied the score, but SU went back on top with back-to-back baskets, including an emphatic slam from Jyare Davis for an 11-7 lead less than six minutes into the action.

The Mustangs ran off the next five points to take their first lead, but the Syracuse bench pushed back in front, 15-12, off a pair of Kyle Cuffe Jr. free throws and an inside score from Naheem McLeod. That three-point margin was the largest for either side for several minutes until SMU stitched together six straight markers for a 25-21 lead with just over four minutes until the break.