Syracuse hung tough with one of the nation’s best teams for about 33 minutes, but #7 Tennessee put them away late to secure a 73-56 victory in the first round of the Allstate Maui Invitational. The Orange (3-1) simply struggled to generate consistent offense against the Volunteers (4-0), who own one of the top defenses in the country and made sure to pack it for the long trip.





SU shot 35.0 percent in the contest, including missing nine straight attempts to bridge the two halves. Tennessee made 40.0 percent of their shots in the game, but knocked down half of their attempts in the second half to keep Syracuse at bay.





The Orange also could not make up for that poor shooting with volume, getting beaten on the boards by a 48-33 margin, including giving the Vols 13 offensive rebounds. SU gave the ball away 15 times, as well, and Tennessee turned those mistakes into 18 points.





Syracuse used a 12-4 run early in first half for 13-9 lead, started by seven straight points and closed with the other five. The Orange pushed the advantage out to 19-11 midway through the half when they answered a Volunteer foul shot with a triple on two occasions.





Tennessee woke from their slumber and outscored SU over the back half of the opening session, 19-6. Their strong play started with seven straight points and the Vols pushed in front by virtue of a 9-1 run to close the half with a 30-25 lead. The Tennessee defense strangled the Syracuse offense in that time, allowing them to shoot just 2-of-14 from the floor while also forcing a half dozen turnovers.