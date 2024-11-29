Syracuse Orange v. Miami Hurricanes Prediction & Preview (11/30/24)

Mario Cristobal (Photo by Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports Images)

The Syracuse Orange (8-3, 4-3 ACC) host the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 6-1) for the game of the regular season. Syracuse looks to clinch their first 9-plus win season since 2018. Opponent: Miami Hurricanes Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 30, 3:30 p.m. Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. TV: ESPN

PREDICTION (The Juice's Season Record: 6-5)

When Miami visits the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday to take on Syracuse, they will be bringing one of the few college quarterbacks who has proven to be better than Kyle McCord. Cam Ward leads a powerful Hurricanes offense, as he has tossed 34 touchdowns to lead the country and gained 3,774 yards through the air, trailing only McCord. Ward has reached that lofty status by throwing the ball a lot less than his Orange counterpart, with just 399 attempts on the season, which pales in comparison to McCord’s 522. As such, the bottom line is that Miami has a much bigger threat through the passing game that powers their top scoring offense that posts 44.7 points per game.

That pass attack is a major difference between the two teams and a major concern for SU. Syracuse is a fairly pedestrian defensive unit, slotting toward the middle of the ACC pack in most passing statistics. The Orange also stand 88th in the country in points allowed at 27.8 per game. It is hard to see how SU can consistently slow down Miami, much less stop them. While the Orange boast a pretty strong offense of their own, trading blows with the Hurricanes for a full game is a tall task. With the student body on vacation, the normal home field advantage is going to be reduced to a degree, making things a little easier for the visitors. Chalk this one up to Miami, 44-31.