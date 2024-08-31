The first game of the Fran Brown era at Syracuse featured ups and downs, but Syracuse had enough of the former to withstand a number of the latter to claim a 38-22 victory over Ohio at the JMA Wireless Dome.

On the good side of the coin, quarterback Kyle McCord was everything he was advertised to be, Oronde Gadsden II’s return was terrific, and LeQuint Allen was a force as the Orange piled up yards. On the flip side, SU got off to a poor start on both sides of the ball, the Bobcats rolled up 436 yards of offense, including 203 rushing yards from Anthony Tyus III, and linebacker Marlowe Wax suffered what appeared to be a significant injury in the third quarter.

McCord was accurate and efficient in his Syracuse debut, completing 27-of-39 passes for career highs of 354 yards and four scores to go with an interception. Gadsden and Trebor Pena were major beneficiaries, as the former bullied Ohio for seven receptions for 108 yards and a score while the latter had six grabs for 78 yards and a pair of touchdown catches while adding a rushing score. Allen had a slow start, but ended up with 15 carries for 98 yards and four catches, highlighted by a one-handed touchdown snare.

While pressuring the Bobcat quarterback midway through the third quarter, Wax’s right leg collided with defensive lineman Rashard Perry. As soon as the play was over, Wax was in considerable pain and could not get off the field on his own power. The linebacker used crutches to go to the SU locker room before eventually returning with a boot, as well.

The slow start on both sides was concerning for Syracuse, as the guests owned the opening quarter, eating up just under 14 of the session’s 15 minutes with two long drives that ended in field goals. The Orange defense bent, but did not break, stiffening on both drives after Ohio entered the red zone and forcing them to accept field goals of 43 and 37 yards for a 6-0 Bobcat lead.

The second quarter was a different story for SU, as they needed under three minutes for a touchdown drive. Kyle McCord closed that possession by hitting Oronde Gadsden II on the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Brady Denaburg’s extra point put Syracuse in front, 7-6.

Denaburg cashed in the next possession, a methodical clock-eater, by banking home a 26-yard field goal from the left hash. The football caught the inside of the left upright and caromed through to stretch the the Orange lead to 10-6 with just over two minutes left in the first half.