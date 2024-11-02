Syracuse pulls out a second overtime victory, this one over Virginia Tech

While he had missed five games, Marlowe Wax Jr. made a big splash in his second game back. Wax capped off a big day by forcing a fumble on the final play of overtime that Fadil Diggs recovered to make LeQuint Allen’s third touchdown stand as the winning score as Syracuse became bowl eligible with a 38-31 home victory over Virginia Tech.

The Orange (6-2, 3-2 ACC) had trailed by 18 points early in the third quarter, but used a furious rally to take the lead early in the fourth. The Hokies (5-4, 3-2) responded with a pair of scores to go back on top by seven, but SU marched for a scoring drive that knotted the game with under 30 seconds left in regulation.

The Hokies got out to a 7-0 lead on their second possession, following a long pass with a reverse that got them into the end zone with just over six minutes elapsed. After the Orange posted their second three-and-out drive, Virginia Tech drove the length of the field for another score, pushing their lead to 14-0 with 4:31 left in the first quarter.

SU responded with their most effective drive to that point, but it bogged down and they settled for a 44-yard field goal attempt from Jackson Kennedy. His kick was true from the right hash on the first play of the second quarter, clipping the deficit to 14-3.

Marlowe Wax Jr. split a sack with David Omopariola early in Tech’s next drive, then ended it with a solo sack. Wax’s big plays set a trend where both defensive units took over, including the Hokies picking off a deep pass from Kyle McCord in the end zone and later thwarting the last Syracuse drive of the half by stripping Darrell Gill Jr. after a completion. The turnovers helped Virginia Tech hold their 14-3 lead to halftime.

The Orange could not generate a first down to start the third quarter, but the Hokies had no problems, driving for a touchdown to stretch their lead to 21-3 midway through the period. SU responded quickly, needing just over 90 seconds to get their first touchdown of the day when Justus Ross-Simmons caught a short pass, slipped a tackle, and took off for a 55-yard touchdown. Kennedy’s extra point pulled Syracuse within 21-10 with a little over six minutes left in the third.