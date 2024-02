We spoke to seven of them to get their reactions to their SU recruitments.

Syracuse football's new coaching staff continues to offer top high school prospects from around the country.

"I love how the new coaching staff brings the energy. I think it’s a great program."

"I am very blessed and grateful for the offer. The new staff is amazing."

"The staff seems incredibly committed to building something special up at Syracuse and I’m excited to be able to consider joining the next uprising of Syracuse football."

"I’m excited to see how the new coaching staff will change the program."

""I love all the new staff. I spoke with all of them they are all genuine great coaches who definitely show they are very passionate about what they do."

""I would say Syracuse is in my top 3."

"Not only is the school great, so is the new coaching staff. Excited to watch their year ahead."

