Syracuse continues to recruit in the offseason, and earlier in May offered a group of top prospects from around the country. We've caught up with five of them for their thoughts on their SU offers.

After his freshman season, 2027 ATH Kaiden Watkins received his first offer from Middle Tennessee State. Earlier in May, he picked up his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KAIDEN WATKINS

One of the elite prospects in the 2026 class is Winter Park (FL) High defensive back Ayden Pouncey. A four-star prospect and the 145th ranked player in his class, Pouncey holds roughly two dozen offers, with one of his most recent coming from Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH AYDEN POUNCEY

Coatesville (PA) Area Senior High's Maxwell Hiller already holds half a dozen offers, with his most recent one coming from Syracuse earlier in May. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MAXWELL HILLER

Temple (TX) High defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton's offer sheet includes Nebraska, Houston, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech. One of the four-star's most recent high-major offers comes from Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAMARION CARLTON

2026 Avon (OH) High ATH Jakob Weatherspoon received his first offer from Michigan in the fall, and once the calendar flipped into 2024, his recruitment has taken off. Toledo, Akron, Cincinnati, Syracuse and Penn State now comprise the half dozen offers that he holds. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAKOB WEATHERSPOON