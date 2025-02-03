Published Feb 3, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Feb. 3, 2025
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
The Syracuse staff is on the road, and has been recruiting and offering top prospects from around the country.

We caught up with five of them for their thoughts on their SU offers.

"Just grateful to get the opportunity to play ball at a higher level."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH EDWARD BAKER

"I am very thankful for the offer and very excited,"

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DUANE JOHNSON

"I’m truly blessed and fired up to receive an offer from a big time program."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GRADY HOLMES

"Excited to build a relationship with Syracuse."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MICHAI CRUMP

"It honestly feels like one of the best feelings I ever had."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JHADON GARY

