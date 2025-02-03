Transfer linebacker David Reese commits to Syracuse

Senior transfer linebacker David Reese has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

Reese finished the 2024 season with 22 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 11 games. He entered the portal in January, and has one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2023, he appeared in 13 games, and had 36 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks.

Reese started his career at Florida where he redshirted two seasons and then played during COVID-19 pandemic.

He finished his seventh season at Cal, but three of those years were not docked against his eligibility, giving him one final season, which he will spend at Syracuse.

Reese was a four-star prospect in the 2018 cycle, and the Vero Beach (FL) High product selected the Gators over a dozen offers that included Florida State, Georgia, Indiana and Louisville.