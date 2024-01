Alabama transfer DL Isaiah Hastings announced his transfer to Syracuse on Monday afternoon via social media.

Hastings entered the transfer portal on December 7 after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He did not play during the 2023 season and played in just one game during his freshman season in 2022.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Hastings was a four-star prospect and the No. 248 overall in the country in the 2022 recruiting class.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining for Syracuse.

Hastings originally announced his commitment to Missouri last week, but shortly before committing to the Orange, he abruptly announced he was decommitting from the Tigers.