Syracuse received a commitment from Washington transfer running back Will Nixon on Friday in a story first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Nixon is the son of Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

In the 2023 season, Nixon finished second on the Huskies with 203 rushing yards to go with a touchdown. He appeared in 15 games, and also added 84 receiving yards.

In his redshirt freshman season, he carried the ball 21 times and finished with 89 yards and two scores.

Nixon joined Washington after one season at Nebraska.

He was a Rivals three-star prospect in the 2020 cycle out of Waco (TX) Midway.