2024 ATH Salvatore Capria discusses 'amazing' Syracuse visit
2024 ATH Salvatore Capria from Jim Thorpe (PA) High was one of the recruits in attendance for Syracuse's Spring Game on Friday.
We sat down with him for a Q&A and this is what the RB/OLB/KR had to say.
You were in town for a Syracuse visit on Friday. How did it go?
I had an amazing experience at Syracuse! The culture of the people and atmosphere of being inside the facilities and the Dome was fire. Out of all the visits I’ve been on this past year Syracuse hit me different. The staff and coaches made me feel very comfortable and welcomed.
Did the visit change your impressions of Syracuse at all?
The visit definitely put me in that NY State of Mind and Syracuse is on the top of my list.
What did you speak to the coaching staff about?
Spoke to Coach Dennis Thomas about what they are looking for performance wise from a running back. I also spoke with Coach Deon Maddox. He was telling me his back story of playing for Syracuse and how he played wide receiver with Donovan McNabb being his QB.
He was telling me how he was just under 180lbs and was repping out 225 lbs for 25 reps before he entered the League. He asked me how much weight I’m pushing and I showed him a video of me repping out 225 lbs x 17 reps at my weight of 180lbs as a junior in high school.
I also squat 510 lbs, deadlift 520 lbs and my 1 rep bench max is 325 lbs right now with a 37” vertical and 10’ broad jump. Coach Maddox seemed to be impressed with my performance and said to me, “You’re doing it,” and then looked at my parents and said, “This kid Is doing it,” That was a very special moment for me knowing he appreciated my grind.
Describe the kind of running back you are?
I am a running back that has a lot of grit and combines the ability to run for power and speed. I’m explosive, elusive, aggressive, shifty and demonstrate excellent vision combined with the ability to see the development of the play, visualize the hole and hit the opening and take the ball to the house at any moment. I also love to run routes and catch the ball in space.
You're high school teammates with Noah Rosahac, who committed to the Orange earlier in the month. Have the two of you talked about playing together at the next level?
Yes. It would be sick if we had the opportunity to play together at the next level. I’ve been playing football since I was in Kindergarten. Noah and I have been friends/teammates since elementary school and he’s been opening up the holes for me since the 7th grade. We are looking forward to finishing out our Senior Year together at Jim Thorpe High School. It would be awesome if we could continue bringing our synergy to the field at the next level, especially under the JMA Dome!
