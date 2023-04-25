2024 ATH Salvatore Capria from Jim Thorpe (PA) High was one of the recruits in attendance for Syracuse's Spring Game on Friday. We sat down with him for a Q&A and this is what the RB/OLB/KR had to say.

You were in town for a Syracuse visit on Friday. How did it go?

I had an amazing experience at Syracuse! The culture of the people and atmosphere of being inside the facilities and the Dome was fire. Out of all the visits I’ve been on this past year Syracuse hit me different. The staff and coaches made me feel very comfortable and welcomed.

Did the visit change your impressions of Syracuse at all?

The visit definitely put me in that NY State of Mind and Syracuse is on the top of my list.

What did you speak to the coaching staff about?

Spoke to Coach Dennis Thomas about what they are looking for performance wise from a running back. I also spoke with Coach Deon Maddox. He was telling me his back story of playing for Syracuse and how he played wide receiver with Donovan McNabb being his QB. He was telling me how he was just under 180lbs and was repping out 225 lbs for 25 reps before he entered the League. He asked me how much weight I’m pushing and I showed him a video of me repping out 225 lbs x 17 reps at my weight of 180lbs as a junior in high school. I also squat 510 lbs, deadlift 520 lbs and my 1 rep bench max is 325 lbs right now with a 37” vertical and 10’ broad jump. Coach Maddox seemed to be impressed with my performance and said to me, “You’re doing it,” and then looked at my parents and said, “This kid Is doing it,” That was a very special moment for me knowing he appreciated my grind.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzFzdWRuWVlOeUNudG5rdTFmWXFQa1YiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Describe the kind of running back you are?

I am a running back that has a lot of grit and combines the ability to run for power and speed. I’m explosive, elusive, aggressive, shifty and demonstrate excellent vision combined with the ability to see the development of the play, visualize the hole and hit the opening and take the ball to the house at any moment. I also love to run routes and catch the ball in space.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIGV4cGVyaWVuY2UgeWVzdGVyZGF5IGF0 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3VzZUZvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDdXNlRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ICEgSSBhcHBy ZWNpYXRlIHRoZSDwn6eh8J+SmSAmYW1wOyBjb252ZXJzYXRpb25zIEkgaGFk IHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERUX0N1 c2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRFRfQ3VzZTwvYT4gJmFt cDsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZW9uTWFkZG94U1Ux P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZW9uTWFkZG94U1UxPC9hPiBOWSBT dGF0ZSBvZiBNaW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9lbXBpcmUyND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I2VtcGlyZTI0PC9hPiDwn4yHPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2N1c2VuYXRpb24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNjdXNlbmF0aW9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvanVpY2VkVVA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNqdWljZWRVUDwvYT4g8J+NijxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCYWJlcnNDdXNlP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEJhYmVyc0N1c2U8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTHluY2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTHluY2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9t OGRGYU1yYlZLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbThkRmFNcmJWSzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTYWx2YXRvcmUgQ2FwcmlhIChAU2FsdmF0b3JlQ2FwcmlhKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhbHZhdG9yZUNhcHJpYS9z dGF0dXMvMTY0OTgyODg2MjI0NTcwNzc3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

You're high school teammates with Noah Rosahac, who committed to the Orange earlier in the month. Have the two of you talked about playing together at the next level?

Yes. It would be sick if we had the opportunity to play together at the next level. I’ve been playing football since I was in Kindergarten. Noah and I have been friends/teammates since elementary school and he’s been opening up the holes for me since the 7th grade. We are looking forward to finishing out our Senior Year together at Jim Thorpe High School. It would be awesome if we could continue bringing our synergy to the field at the next level, especially under the JMA Dome!