2025 ATH Davion Kerr commits to Syracuse

2025 ATH Davion Kerr committed to Syracuse on Thursday, he announced on social media.
"I love the atmosphere," Kerr said to The Juice Online about his commitment. "The love I feel, just belong there, you know?"
He is the brother of Orange freshman defensive back Davien Kerr, and the two will be reunited. Kerr plans on early enrolling in January.
"It feels good," Kerr said. "I missed him, man. That’s my other half. It’s only gonna get better from here."
Kerr currently plays at Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More, and appears as both a wide receiver and defensive back, though he will focus on the defensive side of the ball at Syracuse.
"I'm definitely going in as a DB," Kerr said. "But if they need me on the other side, I'm ready for war."
----
