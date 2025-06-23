8 recruits react to their OVs to Syracuse (6/23/25)

As official visit season comes to an end at Syracuse, eight prospects spoke about their recent OVs to Central New York.

"My favorite parts of the visit was really the coaching staff and how straightforward they are."

"Coach Brumfield and Coach Coale showed amazing hospitality all weekend. I was able to grow really good relationships with them. I just feel right at home.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SHAY BARKER

“It went great. I had an amazing time. They were just making sure I had a great time seeing all what the program is about.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DARYL CAMPBELL

“It was amazing. Favorite parts were the meetings and playing basketball with some of the players." READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH IBN MUHAMMAD

"I’m super excited to be recruited and offered by a prestigious football program like Syracuse." READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KINGSTON SEALS

"The OV was great. I had a good time my family got to meet the coaching staff and just be around everyone. I feel like the environment was great as well." READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SEMAJ BEALS

"There was a lot of energy in the building from the coaches and recruiting staff. They really embraced me and my family. The facility was really impressive.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAYLEN CARTER

“Coach Fran was very transparent about his expectations and plan for my development as a football player and young man." READ THE JUICE ONLINE’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TYRELL GRANT JR.