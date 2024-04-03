2025 ATH Julian McFadden committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

McFadden was offered by Syracuse in February, and also held offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Villanova, Bucknell, New Hampshire and Delaware State, among others.

"The thing that made me pull the trigger was definitely the people and the coaches," McFadden said to The Juice Online. “They're definitely building something special over at Syracuse, which I wanted to be a part of."

McFadden plays both wide receiver and defensive back at Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle. He unofficially visited Syracuse in March.

One of the coaches he bonded with on the trip was wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.

“He’s the best brings the best energy I’ve seen,” McFadden said. “We have built a great connection and we talk on the phone everyday”.

In 2023, McFadden caught 53 passes for 796 yards for 13 touchdowns.

He is the 11th commitment in the 2025 class.