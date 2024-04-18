2025 West Orange (NJ) High ATH Terrell Wilfong committed to Syracuse on Thursday, he announced on social media.

He selected the Orange over offers from Tennessee, Penn State and California, among others. Wilfong is the 15th ranked prospect from the Garden State and rated three-stars by Rivals.

Wilfong was offered by Syracuse's new staff under Fran Brown in December and unofficially visited Syracuse on April 6 for spring practice.

"I love the new coaching staff," Wilfong said in a previous interview with The Juice Online. "I think the program is about to take off and shock a lot of people."

Though he plays on both sides of the ball, his preference is to play wide receiver in the vein of the Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith and the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson.

"I’m a fast and physical receiver," Wilfong said. "Any ball that’s in my area I will make sure it comes down in my hands."