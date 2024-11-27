2025 ATH Trey Dudley commits to Syracuse

2025 ATH Trey Dudley announced his commitment to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

He received his Syracuse earlier in September, and it the Ashburn (VA) Briar Woods running back/linebacker acted on it on Wednesday, picking SU over offers from UMass, East Carolina, Georgia Southern and Central Michigan, among others.

He was previously committed to James Madison, but flipped to the Orange for a variety of reasons.

"I’d like to first mention that I think Fran Brown is a great coach but even better person," Dudley said. "I love how he encourages his players to improve their relationship with God and does a lot of faith driven things."

Dudley has been up at the SU campus several times.

He came up for Syracuse's spring practice in April, and connected with several SU coaches, including special teams coordinator James Vollono, offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.

Dudley took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend to watch the Orange take on Connecticut, and he got to see the coaching staff in person again and take in a game day atmosphere.

"I think (faith) is reflected throughout the entire coaching staff as well," Dudley said. "I also really loved the campus, and watching Syracuse play in person at the JMA Dome."

The visit was the finishing touches on his commitment.

“I’m happy with the visit,” Dudley said. “I enjoyed what I saw from Syracuse over the weekend.”