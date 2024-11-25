2025 DB Kaylib Singleton commits to Syracuse

Coveted four-star Sunshine State defensive back Kaylib Singleton committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

The Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf prospect was on his official visit to Syracuse this weekend. He previously backed off of a longstanding commitment to Rutgers on October 20.

Other schools involved in his recruitment included Florida and Michigan.

The Orange started today at No. 36 in the rankings but have now moved up to No. 32 nationally right behind Florida.

Known for his wheels after clocking a 10.5-second 100 meter dash mark last spring, Singleton has become a versatile football prospect with reps on offense at wide receiver and on defense as both a cornerback and safety to his name as a senior.